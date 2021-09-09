Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two men die in Wednesday crash on Ohio Turnpike

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men from Chicago were killed Wednesday night when their van crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County.

Troopers from the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 10:50 p.m. A semi was traveling westbound on the turnpike when it was hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, which became lodged under the trailer of the semi. The truck pulled over to the side of the road with the van still attached to the trailer.

The driver of the Sprinter van, Krzysztof M. Augustynski, 44, of Chicago, and his passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, Chicago both died in the crash.

The driver of the semi, Amadou Diarra, 52, of Laramie, Wyo., was not injured.

The OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages

Latest News

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers work to Unite the community.
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community with help from an Olympian
O'shae Jones helped the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers unite the community following a football game...
Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hold Unity Meal following football game gunfire
The night after the attacks of 9/11, someone shot out a window of the Islamic Center of Greater...
Confronting anti-Muslim hatred post-9/11
rapid covid test
Toledo-Lucas County Public library provides free rapid COVID tests