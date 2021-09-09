Two men die in Wednesday crash on Ohio Turnpike

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men from Chicago were killed Wednesday night when their van crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County.

Troopers from the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 10:50 p.m. A semi was traveling westbound on the turnpike when it was hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, which became lodged under the trailer of the semi. The truck pulled over to the side of the road with the van still attached to the trailer.

The driver of the Sprinter van, Krzysztof M. Augustynski, 44, of Chicago, and his passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, Chicago both died in the crash.

The driver of the semi, Amadou Diarra, 52, of Laramie, Wyo., was not injured.

The OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

