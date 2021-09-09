Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm

By WJLA staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) – Five escaped zebras are on the loose in a suburb near Washington, D.C.

Officials said they escaped last week from a farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Five of 39 zebras escaped from the farm, which has a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep them.

The zebras are not dangerous unless someone approaches them or tries to corner them, according to Rodney Taylor, the chief of the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division.

“They won’t attack you,” Taylor said. “Please do not try to corner them, try to catch them. Like I said earlier, they’re not used to being handled by humans, so they will kick. Zebras do bite. So please, if you happen to see them, just give us a call and let us know, but just stay away.”

Animal control officials said they’ve set up a feeding station and are earning the zebras’ confidence.

The plan is to eventually create a confined area near the feeding station where the zebras can be fenced in, tranquilized and taken back to the farm.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Residents of Perrysburg Heights made sure that their voices were heard, while council discussed...
Perrysburg Heights residents voice concerns over city exploring redevelopment options
TFRD announced the off-duty death of 49-year-old Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson on Wednesday....
TFRD mourns the loss of Toledo firefighter
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
Organizers believe at least $30 million was generated by the tournament
Economic impact from Solheim to be felt for years to come

Latest News

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the...
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales