Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’
Toledo Police light bar
Police continuing to investigate August death of 2-year-old
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 10.
Sheriff OVI Task Force holding sobriety checkpoint in Oregon