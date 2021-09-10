Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

90s Sunday-Tuesday; relief arrives midweek
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re cranking up the heat through the weekend, with highs in the 90s Sunday through Tuesday! Our next chance of rain (and relief) arrives Wednesday, with highs returning to the 70s to close out next week. In the meantime, it’s another great night for football!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

Latest News

A nice end to the week, but a sizzling Sunday in store! Dan Smith has the latest.
9/10: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
The Heat Returns Next Week
September 10th Weather Forecast
September 10th Weather Forecast
September 10th Weather Forecast
9/9: Jay's Thursday 11pm Forecast
9/9: Jay's Thursday 11pm Forecast