9/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’re cranking up the heat through the weekend, with highs in the 90s Sunday through Tuesday! Our next chance of rain (and relief) arrives Wednesday, with highs returning to the 70s to close out next week. In the meantime, it’s another great night for football!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.