BG schools evacuated after threatening voicemail

In the email, school administrators explain that a caller left a voicemail for Bowling Green High School principal Dan Black claiming there was an explosive device in one of the schools.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at all five of Bowling Green’s school buildings have been evacuated following a threatening voicemail, according to an email sent to parents on Friday.

In the email, school administrators explain that a caller left a voicemail for Bowling Green High School principal Dan Black claiming there was an explosive device in one of the schools. As a result, the district chose to send all students home, starting with students in the high school, then middle school. Parents were also invited to pick up students at their discretion.

While awaiting evacuation, students were to be kept in a secure area outside the school buildings, according to the letter.

School officials also ensured parents that they were working with the Bowling Green Police Department to secure the buildings and investigate, stating they were treating it as a credible threat.

Today at 12:27 pm BG High School Principal, Dan Black, received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller who...

Posted by Bowling Green City Schools, Ohio on Friday, September 10, 2021

