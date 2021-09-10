City worked rushed to hospital after he gets pinned under an asphalt roller

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There were some tense moments in the neighborhood around Bloomfield and Clifton Friday, as a city worker was pinned under a paving roller.

Medics worked on the construction worker’s legs after a paving machine rolled onto his steel toe boots.

Police say a worker was backing up the roller to flatten a patch of gravel. The machine stalled and rolled back on the worker. A witness says it took a few minutes to start it up.

“Something with the gear the gentleman was saying like even when he was trying to get it off of him. He was like it’s stuck. I can’t move it and finally it jumped and it shot off,” said a witness.

The asphalt paving machine rolled over his lower body. His co-workers were visibly upset. Officers watched as medics assess his injuries and his co-workers were visibly upset, though a witness said the man was very calm.

