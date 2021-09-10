Downed power line closes street in Uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck took down power lines in uptown Maumee on Friday afternoon, causing authorities to close down a road.

The wires are down at E. William and Allen streets in Maumee. Police have shut down E. William St. between Conant and Cass until the downed line can be repaired.

One house is without power. The driver of the truck is unharmed, and no one else was involved in the incident.

Toledo Edison was on the scene just after noon for repairs.

