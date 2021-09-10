Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Downed power line closes street in Uptown Maumee

A semi-truck took down power lines on E. William St. in Maumee on Friday, Sept. 10.
A semi-truck took down power lines on E. William St. in Maumee on Friday, Sept. 10.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck took down power lines in uptown Maumee on Friday afternoon, causing authorities to close down a road.

The wires are down at E. William and Allen streets in Maumee. Police have shut down E. William St. between Conant and Cass until the downed line can be repaired.

One house is without power. The driver of the truck is unharmed, and no one else was involved in the incident.

Toledo Edison was on the scene just after noon for repairs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

Latest News

No identified threats or reported injuries after investigation.
All clear at Dayton's Wright-Patterson Airforce Base after lockdown
Shooting at a Five Points bar in Columbia leaves 2 injured
Coroner’s office rules 2-year-old’s death as homicide from fentanyl toxicity
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 10.
Sheriff OVI Task Force holding sobriety checkpoint in Oregon
Trees were damaged during a storm in Hillsdale, Mich., on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The National...
National Weather Service confirms trees, buildings damaged by tornado in Tuesday storms