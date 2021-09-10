Four children among five taken to hospital after east Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One adult and four children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in east Toledo.

Toledo Police said a minivan was traveling east on Varland at a green light when a car going north on Woodville failed to yield at the red light. The car hit the minivan, causing it to roll over.

All five people taken to the hospital were in the minivan. The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.