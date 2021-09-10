Traffic
Four children among five taken to hospital after east Toledo crash

A crash on Thursday afternoon caused a minivan, left, to flip, sending five people to the...
A crash on Thursday afternoon caused a minivan, left, to flip, sending five people to the hospital.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One adult and four children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in east Toledo.

Toledo Police said a minivan was traveling east on Varland at a green light when a car going north on Woodville failed to yield at the red light. The car hit the minivan, causing it to roll over.

All five people taken to the hospital were in the minivan. The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

