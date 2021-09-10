Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

Latest News

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients: “If a workplace refuses to follow the...
Business fines 'quite significant' if vaccine standard not followed, White House advisor says
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Senators Grassley and Thune reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in a social media post that they visited Connors Farm in...
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules