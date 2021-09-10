Traffic
National Weather Service confirms trees, buildings damaged by tornado in Tuesday storms

Trees were damaged during a storm in Hillsdale, Mich., on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The National...
Trees were damaged during a storm in Hillsdale, Mich., on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado passed through the area during those storms. Photo from the National Weather Service.(National Weather Service)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WTVG) - The National Weather Service confirmed wind damage done during storms on Tuesday in Hillsdale County were in fact an EF-1 tornado.

Most of the damage done by the tornado was to trees, one barn and a house had considerable damage.

The tornado developed west of the intersection of S. Bunn Rd. and Cole/Bankers Rd. and moved east. The tornado picked up 1,000-pound hay bales from a field and threw them in a ditch and yard.

The Hillsdale Golf and Country Club had numerous trees damaged, including several that were uprooted.

The National Weather Service said damage done in Osseo and Allen was consistent with straight line winds.

