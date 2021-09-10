Police continuing to investigate August death of 2-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 2-year-old child in August.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of E. Weber just after 3 p.m. They found the child unresponsive and transported her to a local hospital.

The child was at home with her mother at the time.

On Friday, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the results of an autopsy are still pending. According to The Blade, the coroner has ruled the death a homicide after test results showed the child died of fentanyl toxicity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.