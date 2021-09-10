Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Returning from injury, Southview’s Bethany Creighton back and better than ever

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming off back to back shut out performances, Bethany Creighton and the Southview Cougars are out to a strong start.

After being sidelined due to a hip injury during her club season, the junior is back and better than ever leading the program as one of the few upperclassmen on the roster.

“She wanted to come back, that’s the number one thing. A lot of players after an injury they sometimes want to take it slow, sometimes baby it and make sure its 100 percent, but she was willing to push through. She was willing to do the work when necessary obviously not pushing herself over the limits that the doctor set,” said Head Coach Majd Ali.

With the help of her family, coaches, and teammates Creighton returned to the pitch in August.

“It means a lot, because it was a hip injury. So diving on it can lead to complications. Getting over that has been amazing for me and getting back to the level I was before,” Creighton mentioned.

The junior goalkeeper’s most recent clean sheet came against Napoleon on September 8th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup
Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
FedEx Ground experiences significant delays in delivering packages
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary

Latest News

Bethany Creighton
Bethany Creighton
9/9: Jay's Thursday 11pm Forecast
9/9: Jay's Thursday 11pm Forecast
Two men were killed after a shooting on Palmetto Ave on Wednesday night.
Two killed in Palmetto Avenue shooting
Lottery fever
Lottery fever