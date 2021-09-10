Returning from injury, Southview’s Bethany Creighton back and better than ever

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming off back to back shut out performances, Bethany Creighton and the Southview Cougars are out to a strong start.

After being sidelined due to a hip injury during her club season, the junior is back and better than ever leading the program as one of the few upperclassmen on the roster.

“She wanted to come back, that’s the number one thing. A lot of players after an injury they sometimes want to take it slow, sometimes baby it and make sure its 100 percent, but she was willing to push through. She was willing to do the work when necessary obviously not pushing herself over the limits that the doctor set,” said Head Coach Majd Ali.

With the help of her family, coaches, and teammates Creighton returned to the pitch in August.

“It means a lot, because it was a hip injury. So diving on it can lead to complications. Getting over that has been amazing for me and getting back to the level I was before,” Creighton mentioned.

The junior goalkeeper’s most recent clean sheet came against Napoleon on September 8th.

