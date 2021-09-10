Traffic
September 10th Weather Forecast

The Heat Returns Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be in the middle 80s, but Sunday could start yet another heat wave. Highs will be in the low 90s Sunday through Tuesday with more humidity and a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. Highs will drop to the upper 70s next Thursday.

