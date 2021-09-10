Sheriff OVI Task Force holding sobriety checkpoint in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in Oregon.

The checkpoint will be located at 2811 Navarre Ave. from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Officers with the Lucas County OVI Task Force will staff the checkpoint.

