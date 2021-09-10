Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Sheriff OVI Task Force holding sobriety checkpoint in Oregon

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 10.(Valley News Live)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in Oregon.

The checkpoint will be located at 2811 Navarre Ave. from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Officers with the Lucas County OVI Task Force will staff the checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

