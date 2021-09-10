Toledo Humane Society hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year is Friday night. PawVillion is expected to bring in more than $100,000 for the shelter. Most of the money is used for medical care, and there’s never a shortage of cases.

THS takes in thousands of animals every year. Many of them are injured, abandoned or abused. The money raised at the event will be used to make sure all the animals get the help they need and a loving home.

The shelter has been part of this community for more than 130 years. Stephen Heaven is the President and CEO.

“We always have a lot of animals come in needing extra treatments and surgeries. That’s where the majority of the money raised will go toward.”

Alvin is one of the animals that got a second chance thanks to THS. “Alvin was found in a backyard. He was emaciated and covered in scars,” says Heaven.

He’s spent the last month in foster care. Alvin has been soaking up love and gaining 11 pounds. Dr. Debbie Johnson is a vet at the humane society.

“He likely never lived inside. He was chained up outside. He is the sweetest little guy, and he continues to thrive here. He certainly needed some medical care, but he also just needed some love and attention.”

Heaven says a number of cats in need of extra attention also recently arrived at the shelter.

“We have an ongoing case where we are trapping 4-5 cats a week. We are doing it at that speed because we are able to slowly integrate them into the population here at the shelter.”

Heaven expects to eventually bring in up to 40 cats from this one case. He says they’ll end up in a variety of homes.

“We are able to place most of them in our barn cat programs or rescue groups if they need long-term care. Some of them are up for adoption at the moment.”

Most of the vet care provided here at the humane society is done in house, which saves a lot of money. But Dr. Johnson says medical care is still the biggest part of the shelter’s budget.

“In addition to preventative care, and spay and neuter surgeries, we do a lot of advanced medical work here. We have fantastic surgeons and support staff. We could not do what we do without the generous support of the community. We are so appreciative of all our donors.”

The goal is to raise $120,000. If you aren’t going to the event, but you’d like to donate your time, money or supplies, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.