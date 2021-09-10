Uncertainty over Biden’s vaccine mandate, though preparation is possible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden’s sweeping COVID mandates are striking resistance from many different directions.

Especially employers who say they have a lot of questions about the new health orders.

Specifically, the part that requires businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly testing for non-compliant employees.

This has the potential to affect a number of different business areas but none more than health care. At a time when staffing is low, there is a major concern for the effect of this to trickle down to the quality of health care.

There is another major question about who will enforce the mandates which carry a penalty of $14,000 per violation? As these issues are hammered out in Washington DC and perhaps the courts there is some common sense advice from business advisors.

Bob Bethel is the Vice President for Human Resources Consulting at the Employers Association and says, “The takeaway for right now is: be cautious, there may be a lot of challenges to this. If an employer is going to do anything right now, it is starting to take an inventory of who really is vaccinated and who isn’t. Employers can do that, a lot of them have been hesitant but if you want to do anything if you feel like you have to do something. That may be something to do is to get that official list That way you know what real impact it’s going to have on you.”

