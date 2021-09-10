Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national...
What happened to Kelly and Ryan? 13abc/CW13 update daytime lineup

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn rushed out to NYC to help out local law enforcement in the...
Wood County Sheriff reflects on time at Ground Zero
Sylvania native pleads not guilty to felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Sylvania native pleads not guilty to felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn rushed out to NYC to help out local law enforcement in the...
Wood County Sheriff recalls responding to 9/11 attacks
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID
Most of the money will be used to cover medical expenses for shelter animals
THS event expected to raise $120,000