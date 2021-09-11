Black Swamp Arts Festival is back after last year’s cancellation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and locals were excited to gather in downtown Bowling Green for the return of the Black Swamp Arts Festival Friday, after missing a year due to COVID.

Local artists are especially happy to be back, after not being able to sell their works due to the pandemic.

“It means I can make a living again. Artists in general were the first to go and the last to come back. What you’re seeing here in this show is the strongest of the artists who’ve made it through the storm,” says artist Dustin Wagner.

The festival kicked off just a day after President Biden announced his aggressive plan to mandate vaccinations. To try to keep people as safe as possible, the festival is operating under COVID protocols.

“We recommend masking, just to keep everybody safe. We want to do our part,” says Black Swamp Committee member Carmen Cano.

While mask are encouraged for guest, they are required for volunteers.

“As we know the young kids can’t get vaccinated. So we want to make sure they are safe,” said Cano.

While many people are comfortable in the large crowds, some are not.

“It feels uncomfortable that a lot of people aren’t wearing mask still, but we’re both vaccinated. We’re both wearing mask. So there is a level of comfort there,” says Vindi Hoskay.

“I know at a certain point it is less risky than it has been for a year and a half, but it does still feel dangerous,” says Rhys Sands.

In case you missed day 1, day 2 of the Black Swamp Arts Festival begins at 10am on Saturday.

