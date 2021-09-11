Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Genoa holds on to defeat Rossford in Football Friday Week 4

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford Bulldogs came up short in their second half comeback attempt, when the Comets’ Jaycob Barlage knocked the ball loose on the final drive, giving Genoa the win 14-9.

Check out all the scores and highlights from Week 4 above.

Plus a few more, and a feature story on top recruit Bryce Keller, an offensive lineman for Whitmer.

And don’t forget the top plays from the night, in this week’s version of The Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a Five Points bar in Columbia leaves 2 injured
Coroner’s office rules 2-year-old’s death as homicide from fentanyl toxicity
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Former PENTA teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual battery
Between Powerball and Mega Millions the jackpots total nearly $800 million.
Lottery fever hits high gear as jackpots total nearly $800 million
TPD K9 bites officer, causes hospitalization

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Football Friday Week 4 - Part 3
Bryce Keller
Football Friday Week 4 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 4 - Part 1
Football Friday Week 4 - Part 1