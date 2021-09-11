Islamic Center of Greater Toledo reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo shared a statement Saturday, September, 11, 2021 regarding the attacks 20 years ago.

“Twenty years ago, across America and the globe, humanity was shocked and sickened to witness the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left an indelible mark on our souls.

As the nation solemnly observes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo pause in a moment of silence to honor the memories of the victims and the bravery of those who risked their lives in order to help others on that fearful day. The valor of these first responders, firefighters, police and citizens who risked their own lived in their efforts to save others, will never be forgotten.

We also recall how our nation responded to the terrifying events of that day. We turned to prayer, and then turned to one another to offer help and support. heads were bowed and hands were folded in prayer for those who had lost so much.

On this solemn anniversary, we remember and we pray.”