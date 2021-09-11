Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating an apparent deadly car crash.

Just after noon Saturday, a man was found unresponsive in a car that appeared to have been involved in a crash on North Expressway Drive at the Polish Village overpass, police said in a news release.

The driver, Collin Folk, 26, of Oregon, Ohio, was rushed to st. Vincent’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.