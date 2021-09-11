Our memories of 9/11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “We’ve gotten permission from the New York City police commissioner. We’re heading up to Ground Zero to meet our contacts.”

Reporter Sarah Bloomquist raced to New York City, just days after the attack.

“There were no flights - got in a 13abc car, in a Jeep, and drove to Manhattan.”

A week later, photojournalist Kevin Beining was sent there to relieve the other crew.

“Everything was odd, everything was gray. I just remember everything was gray.”

“Kevin fired up the camera and we walk and talk, and that’s what we did in lower Manhattan - went to Ground Zero several days after the attack.”

Bloomquist is now a reporter and anchor at the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia.

