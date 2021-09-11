Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Our memories of 9/11

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “We’ve gotten permission from the New York City police commissioner. We’re heading up to Ground Zero to meet our contacts.”

Reporter Sarah Bloomquist raced to New York City, just days after the attack.

“There were no flights - got in a 13abc car, in a Jeep, and drove to Manhattan.”

A week later, photojournalist Kevin Beining was sent there to relieve the other crew.

“Everything was odd, everything was gray. I just remember everything was gray.”

“Kevin fired up the camera and we walk and talk, and that’s what we did in lower Manhattan - went to Ground Zero several days after the attack.”

Bloomquist is now a reporter and anchor at the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
Deadly shooting now double homicide, suspect sought
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD identifies victim in South Toledo shooting
Gun found at Robinson Elementary School
Outside agency employee fired after she is found with gun at Toledo elementary
Shooting at a Five Points bar in Columbia leaves 2 injured
Coroner’s office rules 2-year-old’s death as homicide from fentanyl toxicity
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Oak Openings Preserve Wetland Restoration
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Preserve wetland restoration
Vaccine Mandate
Uncertainty over Biden’s vaccine mandate, though preparation is possible
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
parks
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Preserve Wetland Restoration