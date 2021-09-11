Traffic
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pizza delivery driver was robbed during a delivery Friday night in Toledo, according to police.

Toledo Police responded to the incident about 8:45pm Friday, September 10, 2021 in the 24-hundred block of N. Erie Street.

According to police, a Marcos Pizza delivery driver was approached by unknown suspects. It’s not clear how much money the suspects got away before they fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police Tipline: 419-255-1111.

