Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park

An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place.
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee Bay State Park.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re headed to Maumee Bay State Park to cool down this weekend, state officials say you should stay out of Lake Erie.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard, unsafe levels of Microcystin were detected during routine testing recently.

The Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory has been in place on the Lake Erie beach at Maumee Bay State Park since August 26th, when high levels of Microcystin were first detected at the beach.

This is the first Advisory in place at this beach related to the Harmful Algal Bloom this year. All other Advisories so far this year have been due to high levels of bacteria, according to the BeachGuard website.

You can find more information on the Harmful Algal Bloom and its forecast here.

Satellite imagery from September 10, 2021 shows algal bloom overspreading the western basin of...
Satellite imagery from September 10, 2021 shows algal bloom overspreading the western basin of Lake Erie.(NOAA CoastWatch)

