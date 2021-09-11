Toledo remembers the 20th anniversary of 9/11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday marked 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Toledo Fire and Rescue, Toledo Police and the Lucas County’s Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Toledo Firefighters’ Memorial downtown to remember that fateful day.

The memorial gong rang at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane hit the North Tower.

Those in attendance talked about where they were on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony was led by Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd.

“We made it a time where the people who came out to the event could take some time and literally reflect in fellowship with each other about what happened because people are still being impacted by it today,” said Chief Byrd.

It’s been two decades since the attacks, but some said it feels like it happened yesterday.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Lieutenant Aaron Frisch remembers being a student in the Fire Academy on that day.

“It’s just kind of weird that it’s been 20 years, still remembering what happened, everything with the Pentagon, with the towers, with the firefighters, 3,000 people. It’s just kind of weird,” said Lt. Frisch.

Toledo Chief Prosecutor Dave Toska said the country changed after 9/11, and that the tragedy brought Americans together for the better.

“We were a unified country back then like no other time in my lifetime, and I think we have to get back there. If we remember that and put our divisions aside it’s really going to help our country.”

