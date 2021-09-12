Traffic
9/12: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/12: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mid-September sizzle; stormy Tuesday PM
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The warm, humid weather continues for a couple more days, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather in the form of gusty winds is possible in our Michigan counties Monday, with all of us under the gun Tuesday night as a cold front races through. Highs get knocked back to the low 80s for the rest of the week.

