Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire early Saturday morning in Springfield Township, firefighters said in a news release.

The first firefighters arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the building at 1635 South McCord Road, which is near the Spring Meadows shopping center. They said they saw heavy smoke coming from a window of an apartment.

Neighbors told firefighters that a man, who was about 66 years old, was still inside when they got to the apartment, according to the news release.

They found him dead inside. Neither his cause of death, nor his name, were released Saturday.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is conducting the investigation.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time! Posted by Springfield Twp Fire Department on Saturday, September 11, 2021

