Sandusky City Schools requiring masks starting Monday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All students and staff in Sandusky City Schools are required to wear face coverings while inside district buildings starting Monday, the superintendent announced Saturday.

Officials said the new requirement will be reviewed periodically.

“After careful consideration and reviews of district COVID-19 cases, Sandusky City Schools determined this transition is the most effective to allow students to continue with face-to-face learning at this time,” the district said in a news release. “Sandusky City Schools’ number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty, staff, administrators, families, and the community at large with a large focus on academic priorities.”

The district implemented a mask mandate for employees last Tuesday. It transitioned the middle and high schools to virtual learning for the week of August 30 due to a rise in COVID19 cases. Students returned to the classroom after Labor Day.

