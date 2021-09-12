Two Toledo Mayoral candidates share platforms at mayoral forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - About 50 people filed into Epworth United Methodist Church to watch the last Toledo Mayoral forum before Tuesday’s primary election knocks one candidate out of the race.

Formercity councilman Jan Scotland and former mayor Carty Finkbeiner shared their platforms. Both agreed that crime is the number one issue plaguing the Glass City, and presented their plans for reducing it.

“I plan to visually and physically be in front of the police department saying that we need these police officers to do their jobs. I don’t care about Black Lives Matter or Antifa or anything else. We need them because those folks aren’t around, The police officers have to be around,” says Scotland.

Scotland also wants to create a sports program for kids that is separate from the city government. That way it will always be funded and will stay afloat, even when other administrations come int power.

Carty wants all branches of local law enforcement to work together, but he also thinks that he can fix crime and clean up the city simultaneously.

“I will hire gang members. I will be happy to hire gang members. I did it that then. Let them go to work in our parks. Let them go to work in our alleys, which are overflowing with garbage in North and East Toledo, particularly,” says Finkbeiner.

Finkbeiner expressed a concern about upkeep in the city, saying that cleanliness is important and is not being maintained now.

Both candidates believe that the city is on the verge of economic revival.

“We need a comprehensive program in the city of Toledo that says what we hope to be as a city,” says Scotland.

Scotland says that companies can come into the city and receive unnecessarily favorable agreements from government because there’s no comprehensive plan for economic revival, and that puts the city at a disadvantage at the negotiating table.

Carty thinks the city needs to capitalize on the relative stability of the Midwest in light of resource scarcity and large-scale weather disasters in other parts of the country.

“Our water is extremely valuable to us. That water can bring is companies from the Southwest and the South,” he says.

Carty regularly spoke of his history in the position, citing his experience as a bonus. On the other hand, Scotland promoted himself as the candidate for change, as he’s the only candidate who has never held the post.

There was one notable absence. Incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz did not attend, siting prior commitments to 9/11 commemoration. That did not sit well with some who attended.

“I wish he had been. I’m not entirely surprised, but I think he should have been,” says Barbara Sass.

“That’s not very good. He ought to have a representative come in and say sorry but read something he had sent,” says Karen Baker-Zepf.

Baker Zepf brought her friend’s sons, Ramandie and Jamarion Brown to the debate to learn about local politics. The boys aren’t old enough to vote, but Jamarion knows who he would vote for.

“The second guy, Jan. I’d vote for him. Because I like when people talk about family,” he says.

In-person early voting in the primary continues Sunday 1-5 and Monday 8-2 at the Ohio Means Jobs building downtown.

