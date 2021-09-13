9/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today: a lake breeze will keep some to the 70s by the evening. High 84 in Toledo. Wind: SW to E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Hot and breezy; strong evening storms between 6pm-2am (primary threat: gusty winds). High 90. Wind: SW 15-20 G30 mph.

