Active shooter false alarm at Ball Corporation

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A call for an active shooter at the Ball Corporation plant in Findlay was a false alarm.

According to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was a alerted to the situation just after 4:00 pm on Sunday. The plant was cleared. Night shift workers were told not to report to their 6:15 shift, according to Ball Corporation’s security consultants, Securitas.

The building was searched twice, and it was determined that there was no active shooter. Law enforcement cleared the scene around 6:25. Night shift workers then reported for their shifts.

An investigation is ongoing in the Sheriff’s department.

