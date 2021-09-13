Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Britney Spears gets engaged with ‘lioness’ engraved ring

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

She wrote “I can’t (expletive) believe it!” with an Instagram video post where she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and answers “yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.

Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.

The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness” because it’s his nickname for her, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
City worked rushed to hospital after he gets pinned under an asphalt roller
City worker rushed to hospital after he gets pinned under an asphalt roller
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire

Latest News

Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Active shooter false alarm at Ball Corporation
Firefighters from the Toledo area gather at historic chapel
Toledo church holds annual mass honoring firefighters
mass
Annual firefighters' mass
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
Novak Djokovic’s bid for year’s Grand Slam ends against Daniil Medvedev