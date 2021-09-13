Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Choreographer accused of sexual assault sentenced to prison

Jonte Williams
Jonte Williams (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo dance choreographer accused of sexually assaulting a high school student has entered an alford plea, with the courts finding him guilty on multiple counts of endangering children.

Jonte Williams was ordered to serve a collective 360 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for two separate counts but it’s unclear whether he will serve the terms consecutively.

Williams was arrested in January of 2020 and was indicted November 15, 2019 by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery, both third degree felonies.

He was scheduled to appear in court December 2, but he failed to show up. A warrant was issued for $150,000.

He was released on a supervised recognizance bond with an electronic monitoring device.

Williams was a hip-hop choreographer at various dance studios in northwest Ohio and Michigan.

He also taught a class at Start High School, but he was not an employee of Toledo Public Schools. Williams was brought into the class as an independent contractor hired by the woman teaching the class.

A female student brought forth allegations involving Mr. Williams and the district notified the Lucas County Children Services agency, per district policy, TPS spokeswoman Patty Mazur told The Blade.

