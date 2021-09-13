Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major roadway is closed in Monroe County after a truck hit a railroad bridge on US-23 north of Cone Road in August. An emergency inspection on Friday showed critical, lasting damage to the bridge.

Northbound US-23 will be closed at M-50, and southbound US-23 will be closed at Plank Rd. until repairs can be made to the bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has suggested the following alternate routes:

US-23 North: I-475 east in Toledo to I-75 north to I-275 north to I-94 west to US-23

US-23 South: I-94 east in Ann Arbor to I-275 south to I-75 south to I-475 west in Toledo to US-23

Heads up Monroe, MDOT has closed US-23 just north of Cone Rd following a railroad bridge high-load strike in August that caused damage to the structure. This work will require closing NB US-23 at M-50 and SB US-23 at Plank Rd until repairs can be made to the railroad bridge. — MDOT - Ann Arbor (@MDOT_A2) September 10, 2021

Work is expected to begin on Wednesday. State officials expect the work to take a few weeks.

