Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major roadway is closed in Monroe County after a truck hit a railroad bridge on US-23 north of Cone Road in August. An emergency inspection on Friday showed critical, lasting damage to the bridge.
Northbound US-23 will be closed at M-50, and southbound US-23 will be closed at Plank Rd. until repairs can be made to the bridge.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has suggested the following alternate routes:
- US-23 North: I-475 east in Toledo to I-75 north to I-275 north to I-94 west to US-23
- US-23 South: I-94 east in Ann Arbor to I-275 south to I-75 south to I-475 west in Toledo to US-23
Work is expected to begin on Wednesday. State officials expect the work to take a few weeks.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.