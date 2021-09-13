Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County

US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major roadway is closed in Monroe County after a truck hit a railroad bridge on US-23 north of Cone Road in August. An emergency inspection on Friday showed critical, lasting damage to the bridge.

Northbound US-23 will be closed at M-50, and southbound US-23 will be closed at Plank Rd. until repairs can be made to the bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has suggested the following alternate routes:

  • US-23 North: I-475 east in Toledo to I-75 north to I-275 north to I-94 west to US-23
  • US-23 South: I-94 east in Ann Arbor to I-275 south to I-75 south to I-475 west in Toledo to US-23

Work is expected to begin on Wednesday. State officials expect the work to take a few weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

Latest News

Toledo Police car
Man shot inside house while playing video games
There are 3 mayoral candidates and 19 city council at-large candidates running in the primary.
Voter Guide: Toledo voters cast ballots in primary election on Tuesday
voting
Voter Guide: Toledo primary election on Tuesday
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Active shooter false alarm at Ball Corporation