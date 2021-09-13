Family seeks justice after Toledo woman killed by suspected drunk driver in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was killed by a suspected drunk driver in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

29-year-old Donella Crenshaw died after the crash Thursday on Airport Highway near Four Seasons Drive. She was a mother who worked for the United States Postal Service.

According to police, she was the passenger in a Slingshot driven by Fernando Barringer. The two were heading Westbound on Airport Highway when a black Honda failed to yield and hit the Slingshot.

Barringer and Crenshaw were taken to the hospital for their injuries and Crenshaw died in surgery.

Police reports show there are charges pending against the 27-year-old driver of the Honda and officials believe he may have been intoxicated. Police took a blood sample to test the man for drugs and alcohol. There was also a passenger in the Honda at the time of the crash who declined to comment.

13abc is not releasing the name of the driver at this time because he has not been charged.

Crenshaw’s family is hoping to find justice in this case and reflecting on Donella’s life and legacy.

“She’s well-loved in the community,” said Deborah Franklin Garrett, Donella’s grandmother. “She was just a special gift. She was just taken too soon.”

