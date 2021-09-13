Traffic
Homicide suspect hits Sandusky Co. Sherrif’s cruiser, severely injured during pursuit

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted in a Huron County homicide was life-flighted from the scene of a car crash after he allegedly drove directly into a Sandusky County sheriff’s cruiser on Sunday night.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office just after 11 p.m. that a suspect wanted in a homicide was last known to be in the area of Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area in eastern Sandusky County.

9/12/2021 2310 hours our office received a call from the Huron County Sheriffs Office that a subject wanted in a...

Posted by Sandusky County Ohio Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

A Sandusky County Sheriff’s deputy and an Ohio State Highway Patrol unit located the suspect vehicle at the Coon Creek Hunt Club. After attempting to make contact, the suspect fled and began southwest through the county.

A deputy placed spike strips on County Rd. 229 near Co. Rd. 214, but the suspect vehicle tried to avoid the strips and veered directly into the deputy’s vehicle, striking it head-on. The cruiser went into a beanfield, and the suspect vehicle went airborne, coming to rest in the roadway.

The suspect suffered severe injuries and was flown from the scene. The deputy was not in the cruiser at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

