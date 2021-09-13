Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to...
A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to fight coronavirus.(Source: Gray News | Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state.

Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire
US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
Holland man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 terror plot against synagogues
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August