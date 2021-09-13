Traffic
Lenawee Co. health board delays K-12 mask vote

(WWNY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Board of Health will not discuss or vote on a mask recommendation for students at their next meeting, the board announced Monday.

The item was removed from the September 15 meeting agenda.

“The volume of information provided to the board during and subsequent to the special meeting on September 8, is something that each board member needs time to review and give proper consideration,” Chairperson John Tuckerman said.

The press release announcing the decision added that when the board has had time to review the information related to the matter, the question may come back before the board at a future meeting.

Any such discussion will be noted in the appropriate agenda.

