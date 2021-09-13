Man shot inside house while playing video games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after he was shot in Toledo.

According to police, the victim was inside a home in the 3400 block of Angela Place playing video games when he was struck in the arm by a bullet. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have no suspects at this time, but they are considering if it is related to a shots-fired call one block away on Sunday night. TPD is investigating to see if the shell casings from the two shootings match.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.