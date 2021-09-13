Natural gas leak forces evacuation of Tiffin elementary school
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An elementary school in Tiffin has been evacuated after a third party hit a gas line at S. Washington and Circular.
Officials have evacuated Calvert Elementary to Calvert High School for dismissal. Tiffin Fire & Rescue also advised all properties on S. Washington and Melmore St. north of Circular to evacuate as well.
Columbia Gas said crews are on the scene now making repairs.
