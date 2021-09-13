Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses threat of filing lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

(KFVS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance in Cuyahoga County on Monday afternoon where he discussed various topics, including COVID-19 cases and President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The remarks from Gov. Mike DeWine were delivered during a visit to Tri-C’s Corporate College in Warrensville Heights.

As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements last week, Gov. DeWine said he asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.

“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

The initiatives from President Biden includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.

As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 62% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire
US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County

Latest News

Getting flu and Covid shots
Flu shot clinic being held Monday in Monroe
Toledo Dental Society is participating in its 18th Give Kids A Smile day.
Toledo Dental Society holding 18th Give Kids a Smile event in September
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
TLCHD holding back-to-school vaccination clinics
FILE
Ohio attorney general rejects petition to legalize recreational marijuana