Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses threat of filing lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance in Cuyahoga County on Monday afternoon where he discussed various topics, including COVID-19 cases and President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
The remarks from Gov. Mike DeWine were delivered during a visit to Tri-C’s Corporate College in Warrensville Heights.
As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements last week, Gov. DeWine said he asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.
“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.
The initiatives from President Biden includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.
As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 62% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.
