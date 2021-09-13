Traffic
September 13th Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Late Tuesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and warm today with a high in the middle 80s. A lake-breeze will cool the area into the middle 70s by early evening. The heat and wind will redevelop on Tuesday with a high around 90. A line of strong storms is possible Tuesday evening with damaging winds being the primary threat. Rain is likely on Wednesday with a high in the upper 70s. Thursday will be around 80 with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will heat up once again as we head into next weekend. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will be in the upper 80s, and we may near 90 next Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

