Summons issued for man accused of calling in bomb threat to BG High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green man will appear in court on Monday afternoon on charges that he allegedly called in a bomb threat to the Bowling Green High School principal on Friday afternoon.

Daniel Stinehart, 56, was issued a summons, and he is scheduled to appear in Bowling Green Municipal Court at 2:30 p.m.

Stinehart allegedly left a message on BG principal Dan Black’s voicemail, saying there is a device in the building that will go “boom boom.” Students were evacuated because of the threat.

BG Police found nothing out of the ordinary around BG High School, BG Middle School, or the parking lots.

