Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo church holds annual mass honoring firefighters

Firefighters gather at historic St. Patrick’s
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual firefighters’ mass was held this morning at St. Patrick’s Church in downtown.

This year’s ceremony was especially powerful as it was held the day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The service is a long-standing tradition that honors the sacrifices of our local firefighters.

“I mean there are no words of thanks that can express the relationship that we have with Historic St. Patrick’s for years. Actually they’re like our department’s honorary church. So they’re official with us,” said Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd.

All firefighters were able to participate in the mass whether they were religious or not. Some even had the opportunity to get their helmets blessed by the priest.

Toledo Fire Lieutenant John-Paul Thibert tries his best to make it to the service each year.

“It’s an attempt to collect your thoughts, collect yourself, look within, move forward with your faith, whatever that may be, and try to appreciate every day and everyone,” said Lt. Thibert.

This year’s mass was extra special to Lt. Thibert; he began his career at the fire department on September 11, 1992.

Back then, he had no idea just how impactful this day would be.

“After watching all the things that went on with 9/11, there are a lot of people that have survivor’s guilt. There are a lot of people that say they could have done more, and that can translate to a lot of things here at home.”

Lt. Thibert said having this annual mass right around 9/11 just made sense, and he said it helps give him and his fellow firefighters some peace.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
City worked rushed to hospital after he gets pinned under an asphalt roller
City worker rushed to hospital after he gets pinned under an asphalt roller
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire

Latest News

Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Active shooter false alarm at Ball Corporation
mass
Annual firefighters' mass
Mid-September sizzle will lead to a stormy Tuesday evening! Dan Smith explains.
9/12: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
mayor
Toledo Mayoral Forum