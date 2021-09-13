Voter Guide: Toledo primary election on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election day in the city of Toledo is Tuesday. Early voting continues on Monday, otherwise voters will have to head to the polls on Tuesday to decide which candidates move onto the general election in November.

Residents have 2-3 things to decide on, depending on where they live in the city.

At the top of the ballot is the mayor’s race. There are three candidates: incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz, former mayor Carty Finkbeiner, and former councilman Jan Scotland. Only two will move onto November’s general election.

There are also a whopping 19 candidates running for six at-large council seats. Voters can select their top six choices. The top 12 candidates will move onto the November ballot.

For those living in district six, which is the Northwest part of the city, including Point Place, this is special election that will determine who takes the council seat left by Chris Delaney. who stepped down earlier this year.

The Toledo primaries are traditionally a slower election. The Board of Elections says that turnout was less than 6% in 2019. This season, it’s been slow, but it picked up over the weekend, with more then 200 voters each day.

“Your local elected officials are the most important elected officials. You are far less likely to have interaction with the president of the United States for something that directly affects you. But every day, your road, how the streets are taken care of, if the roads are plowed, that has a lot more to do with your local official,” says Tim Monaco, Deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Early voting continues on Monday at the Early Voting Center on Monroe from 8-2. Then the poll will be open on Tuesday 630 am - 7:30 pm. You can find your polling place on the Board of Election’s website.

