9/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Strong storms this evening; gusty winds, hail possible
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a hot, mostly sunny day so far... but gusty winds, hail, even an isolated tornado are all possible as our latest cold front sees storms firing up and racing through this evening. Our best timing so far is from 7pm-12am (narrowing down to 8pm-10pm arrival time in Toledo). Charge your phones and have at least two ways to receive severe weather info!

