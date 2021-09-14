9/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s a hot, mostly sunny day so far... but gusty winds, hail, even an isolated tornado are all possible as our latest cold front sees storms firing up and racing through this evening. Our best timing so far is from 7pm-12am (narrowing down to 8pm-10pm arrival time in Toledo). Charge your phones and have at least two ways to receive severe weather info!

