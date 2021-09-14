Authorities attempting to locate wanted rape suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a rape suspect in Lucas County.

Jordan Winfree, 26, was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury in August. He’s wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for an incident in April.

Winfree is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including visible ones across the front of his neck, chest, and forearms.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has checked several Toledo area locations that include his past addresses in the 3500 block of Hilltop and the 600 block of Maywood. It is believed Winfree is still in Toledo.

If anyone has any information on Winfree’s location, please contact the NOVFTF at 866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.