BGSU faculty member indicted for rape in Lucas County

Timothy Davis has been accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age.
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on...
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis has been placed on paid leave following his indictment on three felony rape charges.(Bowling Green State University)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A faculty member at Bowling Green State University has been indicted for rape in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court documents, Timothy Davis has been accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age. Those documents state that Davis allegedly engaged in that conduct between March and August of this year.

In a statement, BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis stated that Davis had been placed on paid leave following his arrest and pending investigation and that “BGSU has no further comment regarding this personnel matter.”

Davis will be arraigned on Wednesday.

