Big Brother Big Sister of Northwest Ohio asking for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio says that this year they have seen an increased need, but less donations have been coming in.

“Since COVID-19 and the economic downturn we’ve had. It’s been very difficult for non-profits to get the donations they’ve had in the past,” says Board Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio, Dr. Marie Latham Bush. “We need some extra cash at this point in time.”

Dr. Bush says that since the pandemic began the need for adult mentorship in the community has become more apparent.

“You know there is a need in Toledo. It’s like every time you pick up the paper, there is something negative happening to the Youth of our community,” says Dr. Bush.

The organization is asking for the help of the community to raise $50,000 to help with the short term cash-flow problem. Bush says financial assistance is just the start.

“Money is only one part of it. We need you to volunteer. We always need someone... Some responsible adult that is willing to volunteer time, and it doesn’t take a lot to help bring a youth a long.”

To donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio’s GoFundMe click here, to volunteer click here.

