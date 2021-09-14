FDA looking COVID vaccination for kids under 12 by November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids age 5 to 11 could possibly be eligible for their COVID vaccine as early as Halloween.

Pfizer, which is the only vaccine approved for kids under 18, would be the vaccine kids under 11 would get.

Pediatrician Dr. John McBride MD from Franklin Park Pediatrics says “Hopefully Pfizer is going to submit its paperwork to the FDA in a few weeks and then it’ll take another few weeks for the FDA to approve it.”

McBride says he gets questions daily from parents about the vaccine’s availability for this age group and about its safety. McBride says many parents ask him if he’d get it for his kids. “I would enroll my child into one of the studies in the hopes that they would get the vaccine a little sooner.”

As far as safety, McBride says the only side effect for older teens so far has been heart inflammation. But it’s rare “It’s resolving. Actually, they get heart inflammation from the shot at a lower rate than they get it from the illness.”

Overall, McBride says kids seem to be responding well and with high levels of immunity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.