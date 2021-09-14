Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FDA looking COVID vaccination for kids under 12 by November

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids age 5 to 11 could possibly be eligible for their COVID vaccine as early as Halloween.

Pfizer, which is the only vaccine approved for kids under 18, would be the vaccine kids under 11 would get.

Pediatrician Dr. John McBride MD from Franklin Park Pediatrics says “Hopefully Pfizer is going to submit its paperwork to the FDA in a few weeks and then it’ll take another few weeks for the FDA to approve it.”

McBride says he gets questions daily from parents about the vaccine’s availability for this age group and about its safety. McBride says many parents ask him if he’d get it for his kids. “I would enroll my child into one of the studies in the hopes that they would get the vaccine a little sooner.”

As far as safety, McBride says the only side effect for older teens so far has been heart inflammation. But it’s rare “It’s resolving. Actually, they get heart inflammation from the shot at a lower rate than they get it from the illness.”

Overall, McBride says kids seem to be responding well and with high levels of immunity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge
An Elevated Recreational Public Health Advisory is in place at the Lake Erie beach at Maumee...
Swimmers urged to stay out of Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park
US 23 will be closed in Michigan for repairs to a railroad bridge.
Critical damage to railroad bridge forces US-23 closure in Monroe County
Just after noon Saturday, a man was found in a car that appeared to have been involved in a...
Oregon, Ohio man dies after apparent car crash
A man, who was around 66 years old, was found dead inside an apartment after it caught on fire...
Man found dead after Springfield Twp. apartment fire

Latest News

Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of murdering Melissa Herstrum on UT's Scott Park Campus in 1992.
Former UT Police Officer up for parole after serving 30 years for murder
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates a GoFundMe and asks the community for volunteers.
Big Brother Big Sister of Northwest Ohio asking for help
Insulin stuck at Perrysburg FedEx ground facility
Insulin stuck at Perrysburg FedEx ground facility
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sam Roth salutes the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at his...
‘I will always be so proud of you’: Emotional farewell for Navy Corpsman Max Soviak